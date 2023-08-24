Declare Natural Calamity in Himachal as National Disaster: Priyanka Gandhi to Centre

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday appealed to the Centre to declare the natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster so that those affected can get immediate relief.

About 120 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this month while a total of 239 people have died and 40 are still missing since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

In a post on X, the Congress general secretary said her prayers are with the people of Himachal Pradesh in this difficult time.

Many states have taken commendable and sensitive steps to help Himachal Pradesh, she said.

“It is an appeal to the central government that in view of the huge losses caused by the tragedy, the disaster in Himachal Pradesh should be declared a national disaster so that our sisters and brothers who are suffering from it can get proper and immediate relief," Priyanka Gandhi said.

At the time of this dreadful calamity, all the people of the country should stand with the people of Himachal Pradesh and encourage them, she said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said the state has suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore so far.

Rains, meanwhile, have continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The state has seen three major spells of heavy rains this monsoon. The first on July 9 and 10 led to large-scale destruction in Mandi and Kullu districts.

Shimla and Solan districts were hit during the second spell on August 14 and 15 and Shimla city suffered heavy damage in the third spell on Tuesday night.

The national highway between Mandi-Kullu has been severely impacted due to heavy landslip near Pandoh and relief camps have been set up along the stretch of Pandoh and Aut besides Bajaura.