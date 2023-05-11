Delhi Govt vs Centre Row: Kejriwal Calls SC Verdict 'Victory of Democracy'; BJP Warns of 'Long Term Ramifications'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Centre-Delhi services row that ruled Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services in the national capital.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to the Delhi Secretariat for the first time in many months and hold a meeting with his cabinet there, termed the verdict a “victory of democracy"

Kejriwal expressed his “heartfelt thanks" to the Supreme Court for “doing justice to the people of Delhi" and said the pace of development will increase manifold.

दिल्ली के लोगों के साथ न्याय करने के लिए माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया। इस निर्णय से दिल्ली के विकास की गति कई गुना बढ़ेगी।जनतंत्र की जीत हुई। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 11, 2023

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the NCT government except the matters relating to land, public order and police.

Welcoming ‘every legal count’ of the verdict, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Delhi government in the case vs the Lieutenant Governor, said the judgement is in favour of the people of Delhi.

“We hope and trust that all such over adventurous legal acrobatics as practised by the Central govt in the NCT case will not reoccur," he said.

Welcoming the verdict, the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi, “The elected government will have the power of transfer-posting of officers. Officers will work only through the elected government."

सत्यमेव जयते🇮🇳▪️Delhi Govt की Supreme Court में बड़ी जीत ▪️चुनी हुई सरकार के पास Officers की Transfer-Posting की शक्ति होगी ▪️अधिकारी निर्वाचित सरकार के माध्यम से ही काम करेंगे ▪️दिल्ली की जनता के काम रोकने के लिए केंद्र द्वारा भेजे पैराशूट LG का अफसरों पर कोई नियंत्रण नहीं… pic.twitter.com/FWWIT5jvc3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 11, 2023

The Lt Governor will have no power over the officers to stop the work of the people of Delhi, the party said.

AAP Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha called the verdict a “landmark decision" and said it sends a stern message.

“Satyamev Jayate. Delhi wins. Hon’ble Supreme Court’s landmark judgment sends a stern message that officers working with the government of Delhi are meant to serve (the) people of Delhi through the elected government and not unelected usurpers parachuted by Centre to stall governance, namely LG," Chadha tweeted.

AAP Senior Leader & Minister Shri @Saurabh_MLAgk Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/ltmMrdtAux— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 11, 2023

AAP senior leader and minister Atishi called the verdict “historic" and said, “After a long battle, the Supreme Court got the Arvind Kejriwal government its right. Now, no one will be able to obstruct the work of the people of Delhi." "

This historic decision is a win for the people of Delhi. Now Delhi will progress at double the speed. Congratulations everyone!" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another minister in the Delhi government, tweeted, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fought a legal battle for the people of Delhi for eight years. Today, the people won."

Meanwhile, the BJP said the top court’s decision will have long-term ramifications in future, not just in Delhi, but in other Union Territories as well.

“Supreme Court decision on power of Union Territories will have long term ramifications not only confined to Delhi but also to J&K in future," said RP Singh, national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janta party (BJP).

Supreme Court decision on power of Union Territories will have long term ramifications not only confined to Delhi but also to J&K in future. pic.twitter.com/rJhUPwmWmj— RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) May 11, 2023

SC Verdict

Hearing the Centre versus the Delhi government case over the demarcation of power, a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said an elected government needs to have control over the administration.

It refused to agree with Justice Ashok Bhushan’s 2019 judgment that the city government has no power over the issue of services.

The constitution bench was set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.