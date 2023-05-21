Delhi Govt Vs LG: All About Centre’s New Ordinance, National Capital Civil Service Authority | 7 Questions

Amid the row between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lieutenant Governor, the Centre has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority headed by Delhi CM along with Chief Secretary, Delhi & Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi LG regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.

This came after the Supreme Court last week gave the Delhi government executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers.

Here’s all you need to know about the change: