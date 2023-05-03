CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Delhi Liquor Scam: Wife Sick, Manish Sisodia Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail in CBI Case
Delhi Liquor Scam: Wife Sick, Manish Sisodia Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail in CBI Case

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:27 IST

New Delhi, India

On April 29, a Delhi court extended till May 8 Sisodia's judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. (File Photo/PTI)

On April 29, a Delhi court extended till May 8 Sisodia's judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. (File Photo/PTI)

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice on Sisodia’s plea seeking interim bail on the ground of the illness of his wife and listed it for hearing tomorrow along with his plea seeking regular bail in the case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the alleged liquor policy scam case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice on Sisodia’s plea seeking interim bail on the ground of the illness of his wife and listed it for hearing tomorrow along with his plea seeking regular bail in the case.

The court asked the probe agency to make an endeavour to file its response by tomorrow.

On April 29, a Delhi court extended till May 8 Sisodia’s judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. The court earlier denied him bail saying the evidence against him prima facie spoke “volumes" about his involvement in the alleged offence.

Sisodia, in jail for his alleged involvement in the case, was produced before Special Judge M K Nagpal. The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case of alleged money laundering, sought an extension of his judicial remand which the court granted.

The same court had on Friday dismissed Sisodia’s bail application, saying “The case of economic offences has serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, on March 9. He was arrested by the CBI earlier for alleged corruption in framing and implementing the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

(With PTI inputs)

