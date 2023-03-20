Delhi: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 3 in Excise Policy Case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended Judicial Custody of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy scam case April 3 on Monday.

CBI had sought further extension of the judicial custody by 14 days, saying that investigation is still pending.

Investigation is at a crucial stage, CBI said.

Court has asked Sisodia to move a request for production through video conferencing if he wishes to appear virtually on April 3.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday extended the ED custody by five days of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, saying the physical custody of the accused appeared necessary for his further effective interrogation.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in the Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case about alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26.

(With PTI inputs)

