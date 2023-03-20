CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 3 in Excise Policy Case

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 14:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ PTI)

CBI had sought further extension of the judicial custody by 14 days, saying that investigation is still pending

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended Judicial Custody of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy scam case April 3 on Monday.

CBI had sought further extension of the judicial custody by 14 days, saying that investigation is still pending.

Investigation is at a crucial stage, CBI said.

Court has asked Sisodia to move a request for production through video conferencing if he wishes to appear virtually on April 3.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday extended the ED custody by five days of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, saying the physical custody of the accused appeared necessary for his further effective interrogation.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in the Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case about alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26.

(With PTI inputs)

