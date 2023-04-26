Delhi Mayor Poll: AAP Councillor Shelly Oberoi Retains Post as BJP's Shikha Rai Withdraws Nomination

Shelly Oberoi, presently the Delhi Mayorm was yet again elected to the position on Wednesday, as BJP councillor Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination papers. They were set to contest the Delhi Mayor elections, but Rai took back her papers saying the matter of election of mayor and deputy mayor is pending before the court.

Similarly, BJP’s Deputy Mayor candidate Soni Pandey also took back her candidature. With this, AAP candidate Aaley Mohammad was elected unopposed as the deputy mayor.

The polls are conducted at the end of every financial year AAP’s Oberoi and BJP’s Rai had earlier filed their nominations for the Delhi mayoral poll slated to be held on April 26, officials had said.

After retaining the Delhi Mayor post, Oberoi thanked the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for showing faith in her. AAP is the ruling party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi unanimously elected mayor of Delhi MCD after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdraws her nomination.BJP candidate for Deputy Mayor elections also withdraws her candidature pic.twitter.com/yx9la6zTbB — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Oberoi was elected Delhi mayor for the first time on February 22 in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members. She had defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes by polling 150 votes. Gupta got 116 of the total 266 votes polled.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.

Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal filed their nominations earlier this month for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for a possible second consecutive term, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party exuding confidence that its candidates are poised for a win.

Later, the proceedings at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house, were adjourned for the day. The next session of the house will take place on May 2.

Read all the Latest Politics News here