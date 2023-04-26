Delhi Mayor Poll LIVE: BJP & AAP to Lock Horns in High Octane Rai vs Oberoi MCD Tussle Today

Read more

polled 150 votes, while Gupta received 116 of the total 266 votes polled.

A fresh mayoral poll will be held at the Civic Centre — the headquarters of the MCD on Wednesday.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.

AAP’s Aaley Mohammad and BJP’s Soni Pandey, the councillor from ward number 249 will fight for the post of Delhi’s deputy Mayor. Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal filed their nominations earlier this month for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for a possible second consecutive term, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party exuding confidence that its candidates are poised for a win.

Oberoi will continue to hold charge till a new mayor is elected, official sources said on April 3, a PTI report stated.

BJP too has entered the fray and senior party leader Rai, the councillor from the Greater Kailash-1 ward, is its candidate for the mayoral poll.

Four nominations were received by the municipal secretary’s office — two each for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. The last day for filing nominations for the mayoral poll was April 18.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has nominated second-time councillor Rai for the mayoral poll. Sachdeva has also nominated Soni Pandey, an activist of the Purvanchal Morcha and the councillor from ward number 249, for the deputy mayor’s post.

