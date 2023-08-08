Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle: Saurabh Bhardwaj Out, AAP's Atishi Gets His Services, Vigilance Portfolios

In a major cabinet reshuffle by the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, in-charge of Services and Vigilance, was on Tuesday stripped off the post. Delhi PWD Minister Atishi was given the portfolio.

The move comes after Union home minister Amit Shah, in Parliament debate, repeatedly referred to how files were asked for at midnight, and officers were asked not to report to Special Secretary (Vigilance). He also said that Services Secretary was transferred immediately after the May 11 Supreme Court verdict.

Shah claimed that AAP transferred specific officers to the vigilance department as it had files related to the liquor scam in the Union Territory.

He said that after the apex court gave control of services to the Delhi government, AAP immediately transferred officers to the vigilance department probing various scams including the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence

Both Atishi and Bharadwaj were inducted into the cabinet in March following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Atishi, the sole woman in the seven-member Delhi Cabinet, has the largest number of portfolios under her belt. The last reshuffle placed her a notch below Kejriwal in the cabinet. Other significant departments that Atishi holds include Public Works, Education and Power.

According to a report in Indian Express, Atishi, 42, who has been brought up in Delhi, attended Springdales School and went on to study history at St Stephen’s College. She then went to Oxford University for her Masters in history on a Chevening scholarship and joined the Magdalen College, Oxford as a Rhodes scholar.

In the last cabinet reshuffle, Atishi was given additional charges of finance, planning and revenue in the Delhi cabinet. She had already been holding the portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training and technical education and public relations.