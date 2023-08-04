Oppn 'Drops Demand' for PM's Statement on Manipur Violence, Shah May Reply Now | Parliament Updates

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The opposition and the government are likely to arrive at a middle path over discussion on Manipur violence, ending days of deadlock. Dropping their demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition leaders have reportedly agreed for a discussion on situation in the northeastern state in Rajya Sabha on August 11, and a reply on the same by Union home minister Amit Shah.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the change in stance came after both sides engaged in talks on Thursday morning when the government reached out. The report also stated that the Opposition decided to climb down after its delegation met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

Here Are Latest Updates on Parliament:

• The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed on Thursday after a nearly four-hour-long debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The bill replaced an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government. It was passed amid a walkout by opposition parties.

• A parliamentary committee has stressed on the need to introduce chapters on drug addiction, its consequences, and de-addiction measures in school and college curricula with proper counselling and awareness programmes. The panel said the country aims to foster a society that understands drug abuse as a public health concern rather than a character flaw.