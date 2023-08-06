Delhi Services Bill to Be Tabled in Rajya Sabha Tomorrow; Whips Issued by AAP, Cong

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs requiring their presence in the Parliament on Monday. The development comes a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to present the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, in the Upper House. The Bill aims to replace the existing ordinance regarding control of services in Delhi.

In a letter by Chief Whip Sushil Kumar Gupta addressed to all AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha, “All members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 am onwards until adjournment of the House from 7th August to 8th August, 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT."

The Congress party, which has supported AAP on the bill, has also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs and have urged their presence in the Upper House on Monday, according to reports.

INDIA Floor Leaders Meet Tomorrow at 10 am

Meanwhile, floor leaders from INDIA coalition will be meeting at Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

The Parliament is set to witness stormy Rajya Sabha session on Monday after the Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a five-hour debate amid a walkout by the opposition parties. As per a report, the voting for the passage of the bill is scheduled to take place on Monday evening following a discussion.

Last week, the opposition temporarily suspended their protests in the Lok Sabha to facilitate a debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

READ MORE: House Talk | Here’s What Govt Seeks to Change with Delhi Services Bill & Why AAP is Opposing it

The bill aims to replace the ordinance issued in May, granting control of the bureaucracy in the city administration to the elected government after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Aam Aadmi Party has taken up the contentious bill as a rallying point, uniting opposition parties in their opposition to it in the Rajya Sabha.

What Amit Shah Said

During the debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Home Minister Shah accused the AAP of opposing the bill to conceal the Delhi government’s corruption.

Shah cited the Constitution and said the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories, including Delhi, and the Centre has complete rights to establish rules. The bill is constitutionally valid and it is for the benefit of the people of Delhi," he said.

He urged other opposition parties not to support the ruling party in the national capital and asserted that the bill’s main issue was not about officer transfers but about hiding corruption. He cautioned the opposition against using bills and laws for political gain, urging them to prioritise the welfare of the people of Delhi when supporting or opposing legislation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Amit Shah following the passing of the Bill in Lok Sabha and said this is a bill to enslave people of Delhi. “They do not have a single valid argument to support the bill… They also know that they are doing wrong. This bill is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi. This is a bill that makes them helpless and helpless. INDIA will never let this happen," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The numbers in the Rajya Sabha show a closely balanced situation between the NDA and the INDIA coalitions. However, the fence-sitters have played a decisive role in favor of the BJP-led government.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer, is expected to lead the debate from the opposition side, according to reports. Singhvi had previously represented the Delhi government in the Supreme Court concerning the issue of control of administrative services.

(With PTI inputs)