Delhi Services Ordinance Issue: Kejriwal Seeks Time to Meet Cong Chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi
1-MIN READ

Delhi Services Ordinance Issue: Kejriwal Seeks Time to Meet Cong Chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 14:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (right). [PTI]

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (right). [PTI]

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi for their support to oppose the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

“Sought time this morning to meet Congress president Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss the general assault on the federal structure and prevailing political situation," Kejriwal tweeted.

    The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

    Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict. Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convener, has sought the support of various political parties, including the NCP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the TMC, on the Delhi services issue.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 26, 2023, 14:31 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 14:31 IST