Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor of Manoj Sinha on Friday invoked Mahatma Gandhi in his speech, but went on to claim that Gandhi did not have a single university degree.

“There is a Misconception that Gandhi ji had a Law Degree. Did you know he didn’t have a single University Degree? His only qualification was a High School Diploma," Manoj Sinha claimed.

In a video posted by ANI, Sinha is heard saying, “Mahatma Gandhi qualified to practice Law but didn’t have a Law Degree. He had no Degree but how educated he was.”

#WATCH | J&K LG says, “…Misconception that Gandhi ji had a Law Degree. Did you know he didn’t have a single University Degree? His only qualification was a High School Diploma. He qualified to practice Law but didn’t have a Law Degree. He had no Degree but how educated he was." pic.twitter.com/2O3MkeZZhI— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

According to official records, although Mahatma Gandhi initially dropped out of Samaldas Arts College in Gujarat, he joined the University College London (UCL) and completed his Law degree successfully after 3 years.

Manoj Sinha also spoke about Gandhi’s philosophy of truth and said, “Gandhi did a lot for the nation. But everything that was achieved, the focal point of it was Truth. If you look at all the aspects of his life, there was nothing besides Truth in his life. Whatever the challenges, Mahatma Gandhi never abandoned truth & identified his inner voice. As a result, he became Father of the Nation.”

Manoj Sinha’s comments about Gandhi’s education comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, “I am worried that the prime minister of the country is not educated. Anyone can get him to do anything. My question is whether there is no need of an educated prime minister in the 21st century? Can a less educated PM help in building 21st century?”. Kejriwal was addressing a public meeting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal took a dig at the Centre over the objection raised on allocation for advertisement, saying “uneducated" people were posted from top to bottom.

“They said advertisement allocation was higher than that for infrastructure. Uneducated people are sitting from top to bottom. Which is more - Rs 20,000 crore for infrastructure or Rs 500 crore for advertisement?" said the chief minister in the Assembly on Tuesday.

(With ANI Inputs)

