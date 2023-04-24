CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionsMaharashtra CrisisModi Kerala VisitSatya Pal MalikMukhtar Ansari
Home » Politics » 'Didi Bani Lakhpati'...Check 'Didi Cafes' in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi's Monday Motivation for Women
1-MIN READ

'Didi Bani Lakhpati'...Check 'Didi Cafes' in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi's Monday Motivation for Women

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 13:54 IST

Rewa, India

The concept of Didi Café, run by the women of self-help groups in Madhya Pradesh, got a thumbs-up from PM Modi on Monday. (Facebook)

The concept of Didi Café, run by the women of self-help groups in Madhya Pradesh, got a thumbs-up from PM Modi on Monday. (Facebook)

Modi also performed the virtual 'Griha Pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function held at the SAF ground in Rewa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for changing the “male-dominated mindset", where owners of any property or commodity are “traditionally men".

“BJP has turned crores of Indian home makers into home owners. Each house of PM Yojana is for over a lakh, which means BJP has made crores of didis (sisters) lakhpati. Please bless us so that more didis in the country become lakhpatis (millionaires)," PM Modi said in Rewa, amid cheers from women in the audience.

At the event, the prime minister performed the virtual ‘Griha Pravesh’ (ceremony performed when entering one’s new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function held at the SAF ground in Rewa.

PM Modi further said that the government schemes have helped generate employment in villages itself, giving people an opportunity to stay and earn in their areas rather than moving out to bigger cities.

“People have been given an aide of Rs 24 lakh crore under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). This has helped people start their own ventures in villages too. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this scheme are our mothers and sisters. All around the world, people are talking about how our government has been empowering women in India. In the last nine years, nine crore women have been included in self-help groups. In fact, in Madhya Pradesh, the government has made ‘Didi Cafe’ in every district," the prime minister said.

RELATED NEWS

PM Modi also virtually launched various projects, including the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for procurement of goods and services at the panchayat level and redevelopment of Gwalior railway station. He also flagged off three trains.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
Tags:
  1. madhya pradesh
  2. Narendra Modi
first published:April 24, 2023, 13:24 IST
last updated:April 24, 2023, 13:54 IST