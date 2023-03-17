Dignity of Speech Shattered in Last Few Days, Claims Delhi LG VK Saxena

Amid an ongoing tussle with the APP government, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said that the dignity of speech has been shattered in the last few days but asserted that the relations will remain intact since it is “our government".

While exiting the Delhi Assembly, following his maiden address on the first day of the budget session, he was asked by reporters about the sour relations between him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was accompanying him at the time.

“See, there is no doubt that in the last few days, some limits that exist in speech have been shattered. But I would like to say one thing. A tree has said a very beautiful line for the wind — It makes my leaves fall every day, but still my relations do not break with it. This is our government, how can relations break," he told reporters.

His remarks came amid a war of words between the city government and his office over a range of issues, including sending teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training.

The AAP had accused the LG of “interfering" with the functioning of the Delhi government and alleged that he was “obstructing" the trip of some Delhi teachers to Finland for training. The AAP said the Delhi government had to sent the proposal for LG Saxena’s approval several times.

Earlier this month, Saxena approved the Finland trip but noted that there was a refusal by the Kejriwal government to bring on record the “impact assessment of the foreign training programmes conducted in the past". He also increased the number of teachers going to Finland from 52 to 87 to “ensure equal representation" from all 29 administrative zones of the education department, an official from LG office said.

