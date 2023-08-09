Disappointed Top Brass, BSY's Seal of Approval & Internal Conflict: Why BJP is Yet to Get Karnataka Unit Prez, LoP

It has been nearly three months since the Karnataka election results were declared but the BJP appears to be taking its own time in appointing its state president and Leaders of Opposition for the legislative assembly and the legislative council.

News18 has learnt that the names for these three positions will be announced after the Parliament session concludes. Several BJP leaders whom News18 spoke to confirmed that the central leadership of BJP has been occupied with parliamentary proceedings and pressing national concerns like the Manipur crisis.

“A meeting of top leaders will be held to finalise the names soon after the Parliament session concludes on August 11,” said a senior BJP leader, acknowledging that the decision was originally intended to be made during the prior session but faced inadvertent delays.

So, why the delay? There are two primary reasons:

The first reason revolves around the disappointment of central leaders, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in light of the BJP’s defeat in the assembly elections.

The individuals responsible for the campaign were reprimanded for mismanagement and miscalculation of potential winning seats for the party. The BJP reportedly failed to effectively counter the Congress’s campaign against corruption, leading to further embarrassment for the then-ruling party.

“The state leaders have not yet had a proper opportunity to sit down with the top brass and finalise the decisions. While it would take just a few hours to decide, the exact time and date are still pending,” added the leader.

The second reason is more strategic. The names chosen for each position should also be acceptable to former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

“Delhi fully understands the importance of BSY and his role in rebuilding the party, especially at this time. Internally, they need to ensure that the suitable candidate’s name also gets BSY’s approval. Otherwise, the party will face a challenging path ahead in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” revealed a BJP leader to News18.

The party’s confusion is such that even the BJP members find themselves at a crossroads without a state chief who can motivate them to secure the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party cadre is also disheartened following the disappointing performance in the May assembly elections, which saw a drop from 118 to 66 MLAs of the 224 seats in the House.

“All our party activities — be it protests against the present government’s decisions — and our ‘morchas’ have been actively working in educating people on the misgovernance by the Congress since they came to power. We are forging ahead and since the decision is to be taken by the national president, we are also waiting for the announcement,” said BJP spokesperson N Ravikumar.

For the first time in Karnataka’s history, a full legislature session, including the presentation of the state budget, took place without a Leader of Opposition (LoP). The absence has led to much embarrassment among many BJP leaders, causing some to cease responding to media inquiries about the delay.

Another BJP leader pointed out that the final decision will rest with the BJP’s higher-ups, acknowledging differences among state leaders in reaching a consensus on eligible candidates for the posts.

“There is a faction advocating for Basavaraj Yatnal to become the Karnataka state unit president, but the Vokkaliga leaders are against it. While Yatnal’s name is being discussed, the central leaders are not convinced," the leader stated.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who temporarily served as the acting state unit president, concluded his four-year tenure as the BJP state president in January. He has been on an extension since then, and the party leadership is currently deliberating on his successor.

Several names are under active consideration for this crucial role, including former Karnataka ministers CT Ravi, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. All three leaders have strong ties to the RSS and belong to the Vokkaliga community, the second-largest in the state.

“Don’t be surprised if the party leaders opt for dark horse Arvind Limbavali. He is a senior BJP leader but also represents the Dalit community. If chosen, it would be a first for the party. This move could also send a message across the state that the BJP stands with Dalits,” commented a former BJP MLA from the Old Mysore region.

If a Vokkaliga is chosen as the state president, a Lingayat would likely be selected as the Leader of Opposition to maintain caste balance. This is where the names of former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, both Lingayats, come into play. Insiders confirm that Yediyurappa is opposed to Yatnal’s potential candidacy for both roles.

Despite internal party views suggesting that Bommai, a prominent Lingayat leader, bears some responsibility for the BJP’s electoral setback due to flawed policy decisions in administration, he remains the primary contender for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) position. However, the decision on his name appears to be further delayed due to an ongoing conflict between two senior Karnataka leaders, both holding positions within the BJP’s central hierarchy.

“Don’t worry, we will have announced the names before the Winter Session. Even Yatnal had made a statement saying that the ‘BJP has time until the last day of this Legislature (2028) to appoint an LoP’ so all you people needn’t be worried,” quipped a state unit official.