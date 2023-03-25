CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnataka ElectionsModi Surname CaseOBC QuotaBengaluru News
Home » Politics » ‘Disturbed Area’ Status Removed from 4 More Police Stations in Manipur, Total 19 Now: CM Biren Singh
1-MIN READ

‘Disturbed Area’ Status Removed from 4 More Police Stations in Manipur, Total 19 Now: CM Biren Singh

Reported By: Ahanthem Bishworjit Meitei

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 23:50 IST

Imphal, India

Manipur CM N Biren Singh addresses the media at the chief minister’s secretariat on Saturday. (Image: News18)

Manipur CM N Biren Singh addresses the media at the chief minister’s secretariat on Saturday. (Image: News18)

The ‘disturbed area’ status – under Section 3 of Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 – has been withdrawn for Leimakhong, Nambol, Moirang and Wangoi

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the ‘disturbed area’ status – under Section 3 of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 – had been withdrawn for four more police jurisdictions of Leimakhong, Nambol, Moirang and Wangoi.

Briefing the media at the chief minister’s secretariat, Singh said with the disturbed area status withdrawn for 15 police stations earlier, the total is now 19 police stations under seven districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Kakching and Jiribam – for a period of six months from April 1.

The chief minister recalled hardships faced by the people earlier due to the AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act). He said acknowledging this, the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had started lifting ‘disturbed area’ status for different police stations.

He thanked the Centre on behalf of the state government and people, adding that lifting the ‘disturbed area’ status from another four police stations showed concern for the northeastern states, particularly Manipur.

RELATED NEWS

Singh further said the Centre under Prime Minister Modi not only aimed at bringing development to the state, but also held the people of the northeast in high regard. He also expressed the prime minister’s concern for the state in different fields – implementation of the inner line permit system to protect indigenous peoples and their culture, renaming Mount Harriet in Andaman as Mount Manipur among others.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Tags:
  1. Armed Forces Special Powers Act
  2. manipur
  3. N Biren Singh
first published:March 25, 2023, 23:50 IST
last updated:March 25, 2023, 23:50 IST