DK Shivakumar is India's Wealthiest MLA, Bengal BJP Leader Has Just Rs 1,700 in Assets | Check Full List

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in the country with assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore while a BJP MLA from West Bengal has declared assets of Rs 1,700, according to a report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As per the report, the average asset per member of legislative assemblies across India is Rs 13.63 crore, while those with declared criminal cases have higher assets at Rs 16.36 crore, compared to those with no criminal cases at Rs 11.45 crore.

The report is the result of the group’s analysis of 4001 sitting MLAs from 28 state assemblies and two Union Territories.

Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar is the wealthiest MLA in the country, with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore, while a BJP MLA from West Bengal has declared assets of just Rs 1700. Another Congress MLA, Priyakrishna, has the highest declared liabilities of Rs 881 crore.

Top 10 MLAs with the highest assets:

DK Shivakumar (INC) - Kanakapura, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1,413 crore KH Puttaswamy Gowda (IND) - Gauribidanur, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1,267 crore Priyakrishna (INC) - Govindarajanagar, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1,156 crore N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) - Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 668 crore Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP) - Mansa, Gujarat 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 661 crore Suresha BS (INC) - Hebbal, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 648 crore YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) - Pulivendla, Andhra Pradesh 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 510 crore Parag Shah (BJP) - Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 500 crore T.S. Baba (INC) - Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh 2018 - Total Assets: Rs 500 crore Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) - Malabar Hill, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 441 crore

Top 10 MLAs with the lowest assets:

Nirmal Kumar Dhara (BJP) - Indus (SC), West Bengal 2021 - Total Assets: Rs 1,700 Makaranda Muduli (IND) - Rayagada, Odisha 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 15,000 Narinder Pal Singh Sawna (AAP) - Fazilka, Punjab 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 18,370 Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP) - Sangrur, Punjab 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 24,409 Mangal Kalindi (JMM) - Jugsalai (SC), Jharkhand 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 30,000 Pundarikakshya Saha (AITC) - Nabadwip, West Bengal 2021 - Total Assets: Rs 30,423 Ram Kumar Yadav (INC) - Chandrapur, Chhattisgarh 2018 - Total Assets: Rs 30,464 Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan (SP) - Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 30,496 Ram Dangore (BJP) - Pandhana (ST), Madhya Pradesh 2018 - Total Assets: Rs 50,749 Vinod Bhiva Nikole (CPI(M)) - Dahanu (ST), Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 51,082

According to a ADR report in April, among the 30 incumbent Chief Ministers, 29 are crorepatis. Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy leads with assets totaling Rs 510 crore, while West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee has the lowest assets at about Rs 15 lakh. Thirteen CMs (43 per cent) face serious criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping.

The top three CMs with highest assets are Jagan Mohan Reddy (Rs 510 crore), Pema Khandu (Rs 163 crore), and Naveen Pattnaik (Rs 63 crore).

The lowest declared assets belong to Mamata Banerjee (Rs 15 lakh), Pinarayi Vijayan (Rs 1 crore), and Manohar Lal (Rs 1 crore). Bihar and Delhi chief ministers Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over Rs 3 crore each.

