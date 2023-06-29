CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Don't Insult People of Delhi': Kejriwal to LG on 'freebies'

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 22:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI/File)

The chief minister also said the Delhi government, unlike others, does not indulge in "theft". "We save money and provide facilities to people. What is your problem with this?" Kejriwal said.

Hitting out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over his remarks on “freebies", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him not to “insult" the “hard-working people" of the national capital.

On Wednesday, Saxena said people of Delhi are now “used to freebies" at an event titled ‘Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan’ organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saxena’s remarks seem to be directed at the Aam Aadmi Party government’s subsidies, primarily on water and electricity.

Reacting to Saxena’s remarks, Kejriwal said Saxena was an outsider and did not understand the people of Delhi.

“The people of Delhi are hardworking. They have beautified Delhi by their hard work. LG sir, you have come from outside and you do not understand Delhi and Delhiites. Don’t insult the people of Delhi like this," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister also said the Delhi government, unlike others, does not indulge in “theft". “We save money and provide facilities to people. What is your problem with this?" Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 29, 2023, 22:57 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 22:57 IST