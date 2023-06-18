Don't Vote for 'illiterate' and Those with Fake Degrees Next Time: Kejriwal in Poll-bound Rajasthan

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said “illiterate people" are running the government at the Centre and urged voters not to pick those with ‘fake degrees’ next time.

Addressing a rally in Sriganganagar district of poll-bound Rajasthan, he said as a kid, he had heard politicians saying that India would become a developed country in 20 years. He said he had also heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which the latter said India would become a developed nation by 2047.

“How can we trust your talk? They (Centre) are telling lies. They do not know anything. Today, illiterate people are running the government at the Centre," Kejriwal said. He further said, “If there were literate people in the central government, they would not have brought demonetisation and farm laws. When you vote for the next time, do one thing, vote for literate people. Do not vote for those who are illiterate and have fake degrees." Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make inroads in Rajasthan where polls are slated at the end of this year. The Delhi chief minister further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feel offended because he is “literate, an engineer and was an IRS officer".

He said he has plans to make India the top country in the world in 10 years.

Kejriwal also narrated the story of an illiterate king who ruined the entire country, thus emphasising the need to have a literate king to run the state of affairs.

He hit out at the BJP and the Congress rule, saying both the parties have looted Rajasthan and the country.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, the AAP leader said Delhi’s former deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia) gave poor children education, but (BJP) could not tolerate it so they sent him to jail.

“We are disciples of Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahab. Even if I and Bhagwant Mann are sent to jail, our work is not going to stop," he asserted.

Kejriwal said the BJP and the Congress together looted the desert state and now it has a debt of Rs 5.50 lakh crore.

Highlighting the issue of paper leak, he said ever since Ashok Gehlot came to power in Rajasthan, 14 papers have been leaked, while a total of 26 papers were leaked in 10 years.

“Papers are being sold for Rs 10-15 lakh. Money goes up in the system. We have our governments in Delhi and Punjab, not even a single paper got leaked there," he said.

“If the chief minister is honest, if the party is honest, does anyone have the guts to do corruption in the government?" he asked. Further highlighting the achievements of AAP governments, Kejriwal said the Delhi government is providing 200 units of electricity free, while Punjab is providing 300 units free power.

“… Vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, electricity will also come and 300 units will also remain free," he told the audience.

He also said that the AAP government is working in Punjab so that people in Rajasthan get clean water.

“In the next six months, clean water will come from Budha Nala. (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for the work," he said. Commenting on the “understanding" between Gehlot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Kejriwal said Gehlot had accused Raje of corruption. “Sachin Pilot is tired of seeking action against Raje. But, his party colleague Gehlot says ‘I will not take action, she is my sister’. They have only one job — corruption, corruption, corruption," he said. The AAP supremo said he has come before the people of Rajasthan with the dream of a “new Rajasthan" and together with 8 crore Rajasthanis, he can fulfil this dream.

“Vote for the AAP, I will give good education to your children. I will make them doctors, engineers, scientists, and teach them to do business," he said.

Taking a dig at Gehlot, Kejriwal said the Rajasthan chief minister would not have required the need to publicise the schemes through posters and banners if he had worked for five years.

“Today, the Government of India is being run by illiterate people. Six years ago, they said bring 2,000-denomination notes and corruption will stop, now they are saying remove the 2,000 notes, then corruption will stop," he quipped. Hitting out at the BJP and the Congress, he said today our country is backward and the health and education sectors are in a bad shape, all because of these two parties.

“When the BJP and the Congress come to ask for your votes, ask them what have they done," he told the rally.

Kejriwal said he has only one dream to make India the world’s number one country for which he needs the support of youths of the country.

“I am from the IIT, well educated, and I have a complete plan. That is why these (BJP) people get offended. They are illiterate. Within 10 years, poverty can be removed. India can become a developed country in 10 years," he asserted.

“No one can dethrone the AAP from Delhi and Punjab for at least 50 years… I request you to vote for the AAP so that no one will be able to remove us from Rajasthan for the next 50 years," he added.

Mann, who accompanied his Delhi counterpart, claimed Gehlot has sent some people on daily wage to oppose the AAP’s rally with black flags.

He said black flags work as magic for the AAP, adding that the Akali Dal showed black flags to the party and the people threw them out of power in Punjab.

Mann said there is a problem of clean water in Sriganganagar and neigbouring districts of Rajasthan. He promised to solve the problem through the Rs 600 crore project for cleaning of Budhha Nala in Ludhiana. The nala drains into the Sutlej river, the water of which flows into Rajasthan.

