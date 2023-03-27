Dressed in Black, Opposition MPs Stage Protest Over Adani Issue, Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

Dressed in black, several opposition leaders including those from Congress were seen protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification, the Adani-Hindenburg report issue, among others, outside the Parliament on Monday morning.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge explained the symbolism behind wearing black clothes. He said, “We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own govt everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used ED, CBI to use bend those who didn’t bow."

#Congress MPs wear black as an act of protest against the centre, throw paper on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.CNN-News18’s @Elizasherine speaks to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram #RahulGandhiDisqualification | @GrihaAtul pic.twitter.com/op7lnOGF42 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 27, 2023

The protest took place near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex, and Congress MP Sonia Gandhi was also seen raising slogans against Centre. A huge “Satyamev Jayate" banner and placards with “save democracy" written on them were seen in the hands of MPs, as they proceeded towards Vijay Chowk where they staged a sit-in.

“How has Adani’s wealth multiplied so much in the last few years. When you are going to foreign countries how many times have you taken the industrialist with you. The PM has not been able to give answers to questions raised against Adani," Kharge told reporters at Vijay Chowk.

“We want a JPC on the Adani issue. Why is the government not agreeing to this? Why are you scared of a JPC probe… it means ‘dal mein kuchh kala hai’ (something is wrong)," he said.

The opposition has been seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group. Kharge also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

“You want to defame Rahul Gandhi that is why you transferred the case to Gujarat even as the comments were made in Kolar in Karnataka. Today is a black day for democracy," Kharge said.

Trinamool Congress, which has so far stayed away from opposition protests, also joined the sit-in on Monday.

