‘Due to Heroes Like Savarkar, We Have Got Freedom’: CM Shinde Changes Twitter Pic; Sena to Hold Yatra

To condemn the insult of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak ‘Veer’ Damodar Savarkar by Congres leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his Shiv Sena will take out the ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in all districts of Maharashtra.

The CM also changed his Twitter profile picture to Veer Savakar late Monday evening to show his support to the freedom fighter.

Shinde slammed Rahul Gandhi in a press conference and said, “Due to heroes like Savarkar, we have got freedom. I condemn Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Savarkar. In respect of Savarkar, we will be holding ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in every district of the state.”

Through the ‘Gaurav Yatra’, Shinde’s Shiv Sena will spread awareness about the works of Savarkar among people and mark their protest against those who are speaking against the freedom fighter.

After losing his Lok Sabha membership, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Delhi, and said “my name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does offer an apology to anyone,” which sparked a controversy.

This statement has also not gone down well with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), which is in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra. Thackeray criticised Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Malegaon Sunday evening, and warned Rahul Gandhi not to insult Savarkar as they “worshipped” him. “Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is the form of scarifies and we will not tolerate any insult of Savarkar,” said Thackeray. He further said Savarkar is “God’ for us. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something which we will tolerate.”

In protest against Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Savarkar, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting of Opposition parties called by the Congress at party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on March 27.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut called Shinde’s ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ a “drama”. “Savarkar is our God. What does the BJP know about Savarkar? Those sitting in power with the BJP don’t even know about his contributions. It’s nothing but the ‘drama’, which they want to create. They are just using the name of Savarkar for politics,” Raut said.

