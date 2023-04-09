Shinde, Fadnavis in Ayodhya: Maha CM, His Deputy Get a Grand Welcome in Holy City; Ram Temple Visit, Meet With Yogi Planned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with nearly 3,000 Shiv Sainiks, including party MPs and MLAs, reached Ayodhya on Sunday. Shinde’s Deputy Devendra Fadnavis, along with several other ministers from the Maharashtra government also accompanied the Chief Minister on the tour today.

On his first visit to Ayodhya as Chief Minister, Shinde held a massive show of strength along with his MLAs in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister and his Deputy reached Ram Katha helipad in Ayodhya, where they will be attending ‘Maha Aarti’ at Ram temple. Shinde will also oversee the ongoing construction work of the temple and meet saints and attend ‘Maha Aarti’ in the evening at the Saryu river bank.

As a token of Maharashtra’s contribution to the Ram temple construction, logs of ‘sag’ (teak) wood would be donated during the Chief Minister’s visit to Ayodhya.

Follow the Latest Updates on Shinde's Ayodhya Visit:

▶Maharashtra CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis received a warm welcome as they arrive in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh today.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis receive a warm welcome as they arrive in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

▶Thousands of Shiv Sainiks have also reached the city and almost all hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas in the temple town have been booked to accommodate Shiv Sena ministers, MPs and MLAs.

▶Talking about his visit to Ayodhya for the first time after becoming the chief minister, Shinde said he was happy and satisfied to see the atmosphere in the temple city. He expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh ministers and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he will be meeting later in the day in Lucknow.

“Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray wanted to see a grand Ram temple come up in Ayodhya," Shinde had said.

▶ “I am very happy that I am going to Ayodhya to take blessings from Lord Ram," said Fadnavis as he left for Ayodhya with Shinde earlier today.

▶The Chief Minister’s entourage flew down to Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Saturday, where they received a warm welcome from the ministers of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

▶Posters and hoardings have been put up in several locations starting from the Lucknow airport to Ayodhya.

Posters welcoming Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde put up in Ayodhya city as CM Shinde will arrive here today

▶The posters show Shinde on the background of the Ram Temple, some of them also have faces of his son Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP president JP Nadda.

▶The Shiv Sena is planning to highlight Shinde’s visit to Ayodhya across the country.

▶Earlier, Shinde had visited Ayodhya as a Shiv Sena leader on November 25, 2018, a year before the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. He also visited Ayodhya in March 2020 and June last year.

