Eknath Shinde Will Continue to Be Maharashtra CM: Fadnavis

Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra and the next elections will be contested under his leadership, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

His comments came as political circles in the state are on the edge a day ahead of the verdict of the Supreme Court on petitions pertaining to the 2022 Shiv Sena-centric political crisis, caused by Shinde’s revolt against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Queried on whether Shinde will step down from his post in the event of an adverse ruling regarding the disqualification of 16 MLAs of his camp, Fadnavis said this discussion has no meaning.

“I am sorry to use the word but it is an arena of idiots. I am telling you that Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister and we will contest the next elections under his leadership.

“Why would Shinde submit his resignation? There is no need to indulge in any kind of speculation. What mistakes he had made?” Fadnavis asked.

A five-judge SC constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will deliver its verdict on pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray following a revolt by Shinde in 2022.