Home » Politics » EPS vs OPS: EC's Updated Office-bearers List Shows Palaniswami as AIADMK General Secretary
1-MIN READ

EPS vs OPS: EC's Updated Office-bearers List Shows Palaniswami as AIADMK General Secretary

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 13:49 IST

Chennai, India

(R-L) AIADMK leaders Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS). (File Pic/News18)

(R-L) AIADMK leaders Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS). (File Pic/News18)

As per the website, while Palaniswami is listed as the general secretary of the party, Dindigul C Srinivasan is the Treasurer of AIADMK

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has updated the list of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) office-bearers on its website based on the submissions made by Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). The move is seen as EC’s further nod to Palaniswami’s leadership in AIADMK.

As per the website, while Palaniswami is listed as the general secretary of the party, Dindigul C Srinivasan is the Treasurer of AIADMK and Tamil Magan Hussain is the presidium chairman.

ECI has updated the new lists of office-bearers of many political parties after their organisational elections.

The poll body’s move came after the Madras High Court’s March judgment, where it rejected all interim applications filed by AIADMK expelled leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS), and three of his supporters and refused to interfere with their expulsion from the party.

Following the court verdict, the AIADMK has unopposed elected former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as its general secretary.

Meanwhile, in other news, OPS announced that his faction will hold protests across Tamil Nadu on 1 August demanding a speedy probe into the Kodanad estate case.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath

first published:July 11, 2023, 13:49 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 13:49 IST