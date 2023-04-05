Excise Policy Case: Sisodia Moves Delhi HC Challenging Trial Court's Order Denying Him Bail; Hearing Tomorrow

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday moved a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the excise policy scam case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The AAP leader’s bail plea is listed for hearing before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday.

On March 31, special CBI judge MK Nagpal of a trial court in Delhi dismissed Sisodia’s bail plea, stating he was the “architect of the whole criminal conspiracy" in the scam and played the “most important and vital role" in the case.

The court order reads, “The evidence collected so far clearly shows that the applicant (Manish Sisodia) through the co-accused Vijay Nair was in contact with the South lobby and formulation of a favorable policy for them was being ensured at every cost and a cartel was permitted to be formed to achieve a monopoly in the sale of certain liquor brands of favored manufacturers and it was permitted to be done against very objectives of the policy."

The court said the payment of “advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crores was meant for Sisodia and his other colleagues in the Delhi government and Rs 20-30 crores out of the above are found to have been routed through the co-accused Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and approver Dinesh Arora and in turn, certain provisions of the excise policy were permitted to be tweaked and manipulated by the applicant to protect and preserve the interests of South liquor lobby and to ensure repayment of the kickbacks to the said lobby".

It had also said Sisodia’s release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26, following several rounds of questioning.

‘New Evidence Against Sisodia’

Earlier in the day, the ED told a Delhi court the investigation in the probe against Sisodia is at a “crucial” stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity. The agency made the submissions while seeking time to argue on the bail application of Sisodia.

Special Judge Nagpal adjourned for April 12 the arguments on the application. The judge also extended till April 17 the judicial custody of Sisodia after he was produced before the court and the agency sought an extension of custody.

During the arguments, the Enforcement Directorate counsel said the agency was “in process of gathering fresh evidence that has come to light.” “We need time…requesting court to grant time to advance arguments,” the counsel said after a brief argument.

The counsel appearing for Sisodia, meanwhile, claimed before the court the ED does not have evidence to prove the charge that he had indulged in money laundering. “There’s no basis (for the charge). They’ve probed and examined everything, raided my residence etc. but found nothing. The (excise) policy was approved by various authorities concerned, including the LG. Now you’re blaming Sisodia solely. Also, this (the probe) is not under the preview of the ED,” the counsel said.

The counsel claimed “not a single penny” came to the bank accounts of Sisodia or his family members.

He claimed after the policy was implemented the government received the highest revenue from the excise department in the last 10 years. “The revenues are historic and there is no loss to the exchequer,” he added.

The counsel claimed there was no material to show co-accused Vijay Nair was Sisodia’s representative for committing the crime of money laundering, as has been alleged by the probe agency.

(with inputs from PTI)

