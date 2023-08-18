CHANGE LANGUAGE
Extended Monsoon Session of Bengal Assembly from August 22
Extended Monsoon Session of Bengal Assembly from August 22

August 18, 2023

The assembly's monsoon session began on July 26 and continued till the first week of August

The business of the House will be decided on August 21 at all-party and business advisory meetings

An extended monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on August 22 and is likely to continue for eight days, assembly sources said.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said the business of the House, however, is yet to be decided.

“The extended monsoon session will begin on August 22 and will continue for the next seven-eight days. The business of the House will be decided on August 21 at all-party and business advisory meetings," he told PTI.

“A discussion is on within the TMC on whether a resolution can be tabled in the assembly over interference of the Raj Bhavan in matters related to the state government’s jurisdiction. But nothing has been decided as of now. The matter will be discussed at the all-party meeting on August 21," a senior TMC leader and MLA said.

The assembly’s monsoon session began on July 26 and continued till the first week of August. The House was adjourned for 15 days due to the board formation process in various village councils, where elections were held in July.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
