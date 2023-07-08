Eye on Rajasthan Polls, PM Modi Calls Cong 'Jhooth Ka Bazaar', Says Gehlot Govt in 'Bye-Bye Mode'

“Congress party is a ‘shop of loot’ and a ‘market of lies’," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Bikaner on Saturday, launching a scathing attack against the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government. The visit, which marks PM Modi’s seventh trip to Rajasthan in the past nine months, comes with only a few months remaining until the Rajasthan Assembly elections and ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls scheduled for next year.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of inaugurating projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner, PM Modi said, “Today, central government is putting all its efforts to strengthen development works. I hope, we will all take Rajasthan forward with our efforts."

The Prime Minister said his government has taken “all possible steps for Rajasthan’s development in last nine years." Listing the achievements, he said: “We started vibrant village scheme and declared villages on border as ‘country’s first village’ that led to development and tourism in these regions."

Targeting the Congress government in the state, he said it takes no time to usurp power in a state where public anger is on the rise. “Public anger against Cong govt in Rajasthan has risen, when public anger rises, it takes no time to unseat those in power," he warned.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has harmed the state in last four years, he said. “People in Congress know about their defeat that’s why they have started vacating their government bungalows," he said.

Doubling up his attack against the Opposition party, he said “there is only one meaning of Congress — it means ‘loot ki dukaan’ and ‘jhooth ka bazaar"."

Attacking the state government over its poor law and order situation, he said, “Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases. Situation here is such that protectors are becoming predators," he added.

He also said that being a desert state, Rajasthan should have been at top in Jal Jeevan Mission, however, lamented that it is included in “list of laggard states."

“Defeat of Congress in Rajasthan is so certain that its government has already entered ‘bye-bye mode'", he charged.

Referring to the REET recruitment paper leak case, the Prime Minister said ever since Congress came to power in Rajasthan, “state has got the identity of corruption, crime and appeasement. System has become so fearless here that there’s a separate industry of ‘paper-leak’."

He also referred to the infighting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot and said that states that have elected “stable, double-engine governments" a reference to BJP-ruled government in state and Centre, are progressing rapidly. “But, ever since Congress came to power in Rajasthan, there’s infighting in entire party," he said.

PM Modi Launches Projects in Bikaner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. Among the projects, he inaugurated a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the initial phase of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor, a Bikaner-to-Bhiwadi transmission line, and a 30-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital.

He also laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of the Bikaner railway station and the doubling of the 43-km-long Churu-Ratangarh section. The prime minister remotely inaugurated the projects during a program held in Norangdesar, Bikaner.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of State for Law and Parliament Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is also the Member of Parliament from Bikaner, were present at the event.

(With inputs from PTI)