Faced With Massive BJP Majority in Assembly, Cong to Not Field Candidates for Polls to 3 RS Seats from Gujarat
1-MIN READ

Faced With Massive BJP Majority in Assembly, Cong to Not Field Candidates for Polls to 3 RS Seats from Gujarat

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 23:48 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Notably, the ruling BJP has not announced its candidates yet. Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, eight are currently held by BJP and the rest by Congress. (File photo/News18)

The Election Commission of India last month announced that elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat would be held on July 24

The Congress on Friday said it would not field candidates for polls to three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat as it did not have enough MLAs in the 182-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won a record 156 seats in Assembly polls held late last year, while the Congress saw its worst performance since the state was formed by managing to get just 17 seats.

The Election Commission of India last month announced that elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat would be held on July 24. "Since our party does not have the required strength in the 182-member Assembly, we have decided not to field candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state," Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Notably, the ruling BJP has not announced its candidates yet. Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, eight are currently held by BJP and the rest by Congress.

Of the eight held by BJP, the terms of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadiya will end on August 18. Polls will be held for these three seats. The last date to file nominations is July 13 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 17. Polling will be held on July 24 if required.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com.
first published:July 07, 2023, 23:48 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 23:48 IST