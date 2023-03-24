'Fighting for India's Voice': Rahul Reacts to His LS Disqualification as Cong Plans Strategy Moving Forward

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and stripped of his MP title on Friday, following his conviction by the Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Reacting to the developments following his 2-year jail sentence, Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, “I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost."

The move came shortly after the Congress’ top brass, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, met on Friday to deliberate on the party’s strategy going forward.

मैं भारत की आवाज़ के लिए लड़ रहा हूं।मैं हर कीमत चुकाने को तैयार हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2023

Rahul’s disqualification being top of the agenda, the Congress leaders met at 6 pm on Friday evening. Besides Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla and Tariq Anwar, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Kumar Bansal, among others, were also present at the meeting.

Congress termed Rahul’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, an attempt to “silence" his voice as it vowed to fight the battle legally and politically.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi reacted to the move, launching an attack on PM Modi. She said, “You call my family parivarvadi, but, this family watered India’s democracy with their blood,” she said.

“The blood that runs in our veins has one specialty… Never bowed down in front of a coward, power-hungry dictator like you and will never bow down. Do whatever you want,” she added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here