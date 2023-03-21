'First Time in 75 years...': CM Kejriwal Writes to PM, Says 'Don't Stop Delhi Budget'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “not stop Delhi budget" amid a growing rift between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Centre over the issue.

Delhi government’s budget 2023-24 was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday but it has been put on hold with the Kejriwal dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations under various heads.

In his letter, Kejriwal said: “This is the first in the last 75 years that a state’s budget has been stalled. Why are you upset with Delhiites? Please don’t stall Delhi’s budget. With folded hands, Delhiites urge you to pass their budget." As the chief minister lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

Speaking at a News18 programme on Monday, Kejriwal charged that the Centre was resorting to “gundagardi" and said it was the first time in the country’s history that the budget of a government was put on hold.

A video clip of his speech was tweeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sources in the Delhi government said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stopped the budget, and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

