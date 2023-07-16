CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra CabinetBJP South PoliticsBengal Panchayat PollsDelhi OrdinanceKamal Nath's Phone Hacked
Home » Politics » Former BJP Ally Rajbhar Rejoins NDA, Amit Shah Welcomes Him Back
1-MIN READ

Former BJP Ally Rajbhar Rejoins NDA, Amit Shah Welcomes Him Back

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 10:45 IST

Delhi, India

Shah welcomed Rajbhar to the NDA family ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Image: Amit Shah/Twitter)

Shah welcomed Rajbhar to the NDA family ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Image: Amit Shah/Twitter)

The Union Home Minister has said that the entry of Rajbhar will help the NDA reach the poor sections of Uttar Pradesh in much better ways

The Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Sunday that the OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party or SBSP has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He tweeted, “Met Shri @oprajbhar ji in Delhi and decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family,”

Shah further added that the entry of Rajbhar ji to the NDA will further strengthen the NDA’s reach in the state of Uttar Pradesh where the Prime Minister is making persistent efforts to look after the welfare of the poor and downtrodden.

The alliance between Rajbhar and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was considered as a prime reason behind BJP performing averagely in parts of ‘poorvanchal’ during the 2022 assembly elections. Rajbhar was formerly an ally of the BJP but parted ways just before the assembly polls.

Tags:
  1. 2024 lok sabha elections
  2. Amit Shah
  3. BJP
  4. NDA
first published:July 16, 2023, 10:34 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 10:45 IST