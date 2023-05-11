Former JDU President RCP Singh Joins BJP

Former Union Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader RCP Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday at party headquarter in Delhi.

The former JDU president had quit the party last year.

In August last year, Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh announced his exit from the JDU after the party sought a reply on corruption allegations related to ‘discrepancies in immovable properties’.

Former Union Minister and JDU Leader Shri @RCP_Singh joins BJP in presence of Shri @dpradhanbjp at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/jU672ccyr3— BJP (@BJP4India) May 11, 2023

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had criticised RCP Singh who quit and said he “messed up" a lot though the party gave him responsible positions.

“Unhone Bahaut gadbad kiya (he messed up a lot). Who knew him before? I catapulted him to new heights. I gave him my place as party chief in 2020. Important responsibilities were given. We gave him a lot of respect. When he became a minister at the Centre, we asked him to quit the party chief post and gave it to Lalan ji. He has hurt the sentiments of people in the party by his statements," a report by ANI quoted Nitish Kumar as saying.

Last year in September Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to make RCP Singh the Eknath Shinde of Bihar and isolate JDU.

