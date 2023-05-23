Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar G. Joshi has been admitted to a private hospital for certain age-related health issues, party sources said here on Tuesday.

Joshi, 86, was taken to the Hinduja Hospital in Mahim and is said to be in the ICU under the care of a team of senior doctors.

Former CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and other family members and party leaders rushed to the hospital to enquire about Joshi’s health.

Joshi was the first Shiv Sena CM for four years (1995-1999) when the party bagged power in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party.

Later, he served as Lok Sabha Speaker (2002-2004) during the tenure of the late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, becoming only the second from the state after the Congress’ Shivraj Patil (1991-1996) to occupy the August office.