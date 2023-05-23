CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ordinance Karnataka GovtOpposition UnityAssam AFSPA Nitish Kumar
Home » Politics » Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai

Published By: Kavya Mishra

IANS

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 16:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Manohar Joshi served as Lok Sabha Speaker. (IANS)

Manohar Joshi served as Lok Sabha Speaker. (IANS)

Joshi, 86, was taken to the Hinduja Hospital in Mahim and is said to be in the ICU under the care of a team of senior doctors

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar G. Joshi has been admitted to a private hospital for certain age-related health issues, party sources said here on Tuesday.

Joshi, 86, was taken to the Hinduja Hospital in Mahim and is said to be in the ICU under the care of a team of senior doctors.

Former CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and other family members and party leaders rushed to the hospital to enquire about Joshi’s health.

top videos

    Joshi was the first Shiv Sena CM for four years (1995-1999) when the party bagged power in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Later, he served as Lok Sabha Speaker (2002-2004) during the tenure of the late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, becoming only the second from the state after the Congress’ Shivraj Patil (1991-1996) to occupy the August office.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
    Tags:
    1. Manohar Joshi
    2. maharashtra
    first published:May 23, 2023, 16:26 IST
    last updated:May 23, 2023, 16:26 IST