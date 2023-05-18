Four Gujaratis Made Significant Contribution to Modern History of India: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said four Gujaratis — Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi — have made significant contribution in the modern history of India.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion of completion of 125 years of Shri Delhi Gujarati Samaj as the chief guest here, Shah also said India’s fame is spreading across the globe because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi, these four Gujaratis, have made significant contribution in the modern history of India," he said.

According to an official release, the home minister said the country got independence due to the efforts of Gandhiji, the country became united due to Sardar Patel, the country’s democracy was revived due to Morarji Desai and India is being celebrated across the world due to Narendra Modi.

These four Gujaratis have achieved great things and they are the pride of the entire nation, he said in his speech delivered in Gujarati.

Shah said the Gujarati community is present across the country and the world, and has always mixed well in any society, while also serving it.

He said along with keeping the Gujaratis living in Delhi connected with their culture and civilisation, this organisation has done the work of motivating them towards the service of the country and the society.

The home minister congratulated all the people associated with this organisation for completing 125 years.

He said the Gujarati community has gained acceptance for itself and despite residing in Delhi, the Gujarati community has maintained the essence of Gujarat, promoted, and preserved its culture and taken it forward.

He said people of every community live in Delhi and the Gujarati community has also been living in the city in a well ordered manner.

Referring to the nine-year tenure of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said the country has accomplished many achievements during this period.

He said when Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, India’s economy was at 11th place in the world, and today after nine years, Indian economy is 5th largest in the world. The home minister said now many agencies, including the IMF, see India’s economy as a bright spot.

He said under the decisive leadership of Modi, by conducting surgical and air strikes, India gave a message to the world that no one can tamper with India’s borders.

Shah said in a vast country like India, with 130 crore people, the Covid vaccination drive was completed in a smooth manner.

He said under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become the world’s largest mobile producer, India is third in the field of startups and fourth in terms of renewable energy production.

He said the Prime Minister did the work of abolishing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir without any reports of violence, made a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, as a result of which, there has not been any single major terrorist incident in nine years.

top videos

Shah said Modi has made several efforts to strengthen the internal security and security of borders of the country.

He said “Modi belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to him and this is a matter of pride for everyone".