CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :No Confidence MotionRahul Gandhi Flying KissParliament Monsoon SessionAmit ShahNaryanan Rane
Home » Politics » Fresh Centre vs Judiciary Likely as New Bill Drops Chief Justice from Poll Officers' Selection Process
1-MIN READ

Fresh Centre vs Judiciary Likely as New Bill Drops Chief Justice from Poll Officers' Selection Process

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 12:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The legislation instead pushes to make a Union Minister part of the appointment committee. (PTI)

The legislation instead pushes to make a Union Minister part of the appointment committee. (PTI)

According to the Bill, the polling officers will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

A fresh faceoff is likely to be triggered between the executive and judiciary as the Centre is set to introduce a new Bill that proposes to exclude the Chief Justice of India from the process to appoint the country’s top election officers. The legislation instead pushes to make a Union Minister part of the appointment committee.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Services and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, will be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. According to the Bill, the polling officers will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

Interestingly, it is the second bill this session that would reverse the effect of a Supreme Court judgment. The apex court in its March 2023 verdict held that the appointment of Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners shall be done by the President on the advice of a panel comprising the PM, Leader of Opposition and the CJI.

(details to follow)

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
Tags:
  1. election commission
  2. monsoon session
  3. parliament
  4. rajya sabha
first published:August 10, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 12:38 IST