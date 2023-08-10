Fresh Centre vs Judiciary Likely as New Bill Drops Chief Justice from Poll Officers' Selection Process

A fresh faceoff is likely to be triggered between the executive and judiciary as the Centre is set to introduce a new Bill that proposes to exclude the Chief Justice of India from the process to appoint the country’s top election officers. The legislation instead pushes to make a Union Minister part of the appointment committee.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Services and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, will be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. According to the Bill, the polling officers will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

Interestingly, it is the second bill this session that would reverse the effect of a Supreme Court judgment. The apex court in its March 2023 verdict held that the appointment of Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners shall be done by the President on the advice of a panel comprising the PM, Leader of Opposition and the CJI.

(details to follow)