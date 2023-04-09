Fresh Storm in Rajasthan Congress: Sachin Pilot Announces Hunger Strike Against Ashok Gehlot-led Govt Over Inaction on 'Corruption'

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot announced he will sit on hunger strike against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan from April 11, demanding an investigation against scams in the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he appealed to CM Gehlot to act on the allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government but got no response.

Pilot said he and Gehlot levelled those allegations against the government of Vasundhara Raje together, adding that he levelled some charges as the then president of the state unit of the party. “I do not believe in revenge politics. But we had some credibility as the opposition and that’s why we came to the power," Sachin Pilot said.

“On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises," Rajasthan Congress MLA and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot added.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises: Sachin Pilot, Congress MLA

The feud between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot is well known and saw an ugly phase when CM Gehlot accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pilot of conniving to topple his government in 2020.

Since then, Rajasthan Congress has seen several bouts of the never-ending Pilot vs Gehlot tussle.

Reacting to Sachin Pilot’s announcement, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took jibe at Congress and wrote on Twitter, “Bharat is already united but Congress is Tukde Tukde - Tooti Footi."

