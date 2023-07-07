From Safety to Skilling, This Unique Initiative in Hyderabad is Helping Women Speak Their Minds

A BRS leader’s unique initiative is giving women of a constituency in Hyderabad a platform to air their concerns freely.

BRS leader and Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Krishank Manne has started holding sessions called ‘She Talks’ which are attended only by women. The idea is to encourage more women to come forward and talk about their needs.

These sessions held in Secunderabad Cantonment Board area see a large number of women from Scheduled Castes attending them. Though women form nearly half of the electorate and most states have schemes formulated for women, their visibility remains low in public rallies or in mass participation programmes. Even if they are present, sharing views without any fear might be difficult for them in the presence of men. ‘She Talks’ thus promotes a women-only space for them to be heard.

“I make sure that there is minimal male presence. I want them to tell me their issues without any fear of judgment. It has been a learning experience for me,” said Krishank.

One of the principal issues brought to Krishank’s notice was that of harassment by men. “Some of the girls shared how they are harassed by inebriated men around Paradise bus stop. The harassment happens when they have to walk from the bus stop to their homes. They have requested me to help restore an old bus stop at Anna Nagar so that they do not have to walk. I have taken it up with VC Sajjanar, managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.”

Besides this, police have been requested to increase patrolling in the area to curb incidences of harassment. “We are also making arrangements to counsel the young men who indulge in these activities. We are also thinking of ways to engage the unemployed youth in fruitful disciplines like sports. An idle mind is a devil’s workshop,” added the BRS leader.

The women have also asked for a skill centre in their neighbourhood. Telangana State Program for Rapid Incubation Dalit Entrepreneurs scheme encourages Dalit women to set up their own businesses, and a skill centre can help them do that. However, the women find it difficult to go to the faraway centres due to lack of transportation or family responsibilities. The women attending the sessions said that if a centre is there nearby, they can go there after they send the children to school.

The women also pointed out that they so not have the means to pay for tuition classes for their children. After this, a proposal has been put to extend school hours by an hour to give the children the extra attention they need.

Besides ‘She Talks’, Krishank has been organising programmes like ‘Basti Nidra’ and ‘Cafe Politics’ to interact with voters from various demographics.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board is the most populous cantonment board in India. Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency has 2,30,000 voters.​