'Gandhi Foundation Funded By China': Anurag Thakur Takes Dig at Congress Over Rahul's UK Remarks | News18 Chaupal

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at Congress over leader Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remark during his recent London visit. Bracing the stage at the News18 India Chaupal, Thakur not only slammed Rahul for his UK comments but also pointed out his Bharat Jodo Yatra and a related visit by a team of Delhi Police at his residence.

“The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from China, which is why Congress can never speak against that country. China was not able to take a single piece of land from India, yet Rahul spoke against our soldiers," he said.

Talking about the Centre’s efforts towards the soldiers, Thakur said, “Under Modi government, our soldiers have got made in India weapons, bullet proof jackets, snow suits and boots, but Congress couldn’t give them anything."

Rahul Gandhi’s residence was visited by the Delhi Police to inquire about his “women are still being sexually assaulted" statement during one of his Bharat Jodo Yatra speeches. “Rahul Gandhi in his yatra talked about women being harassed but was not able to speak when Delhi Police reached his residence, why?" questioned Thakur.

Rahul Gandhi in his initial response termed the police action “unprecedented" and questioned the process as well as the sudden urgency shown over his remarks made in Srinagar 45 days ago. He also sought 8-10 days for a detailed response to the queries, sources said.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament and I will only attend if he speaks. I will answer him, I don’t need to target him but if he targets India, he should expect some reaction" he further said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here