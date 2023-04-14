'Geedad Ikatthe Hokar Bhi Ladein Toh...': BJP Leader on Oppn Unity Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Amid the Opposition’s efforts to put up a united fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ruling party leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday said this would not make a difference in the results.

“Kya farak padta hai? Geedad ikatthe hokar bhi ladein toh sher ka muqabla karte hain kya? We should not give attention to such a thing," ANI quoted the minister as saying.

#WATCH | “Kya farak padta hai? Geedad ikatthe hokar bhi ladein toh sher ka muqabla karte hain kya?.., says MoS Meenakashi Lekhi when asked about efforts being made for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections pic.twitter.com/0z2kaNCQKG— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Several opposition leaders have held meetings recently to unify opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said the process of uniting the opposition has started. “This is a beginning, all parties are committed towards forging unity."

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recently met Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as part of the efforts.

After his meeting with Nitish Kumar, CPI-M general secretary Yechury said seat adjustments will be made at the state level and indicated that a third front was a possibility.

“Efforts for opposition unity have picked up the pace. An opposition coalition will be formed and seat adjustments will be done at the state level," the CPI(M) general secretary said.

“In Kerala, the Congress and our party are arch rivals. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in a fight there," he said.

He further said that the third front that is going to be formed will always be after the elections.

“But in India, fronts are formed post polls such as United Front in 1996, in 1998 NDA was formed after elections, UPA formed post polls in 2004," Yechury said.

Meanwhile, more deliberations with other leaders are expected in the coming days, even as Congress will convene a meeting of top opposition leaders very soon.

