Gems & Jewellery Park, EV Manufacturing & More: Shinde Sarkar Approves Projects Worth Rs 40,000Cr

The Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on industries approved big-ticket projects worth Rs 40,000 crore in its meeting chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde at the Sahyadri Guest Home on Wednesday — a move that will get investments to the state and generate more jobs.

According to the state government, the investment will help add approximately 1.20 lakh jobs to the state.

The government said electric vehicle manufacturing and battery manufacturing projects will come up in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. A company named Gogoro India Private Limited has proposed to start their factories at Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for making electric vehicles and batteries.

The company also shared a plan with the state government to start approximately 12,000 battery swapping stations in the state, which will help users of electric vehicles to charge the battery of their vehicles. This proposal is said to be a game-changer from the point of view of electric vehicles as both the state and Centre are promoting the use of electric vehicles.

For this project, the proposed investment is approximately Rs 12,482 crore. Another big name in the field of Electric Vehicle ‘Ether’ has also proposed to start an electric vehicle and battery making unit in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. For this project, the company is expected to invest Rs 865 crore. The state government has given its nod to proposals of both the companies.

Pinnacle Mobility is another company which has got the nod for their electric bus and battery project worth Rs 776 crore at Pune. Apart from EVs, Pinnacle is also expected to develop technologically advanced commercial vehicles with Hydrogen-fuel cells. The project is expected to help Pune develop into a Hydrogen-fuel hub in near future, said the chief minister’s office.

“We have cleared projects in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Raigad and Navi Mumbai areas. They include the first electric vehicle and battery project worth Rs 12,482 crore at Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, while the proposed Gems and Jewellery Park at Mahape in Navi Mumbai too has been granted the status of mega project,” Shinde said.

The state government also gave its nod to other projects, which includes the Rs 2,700 crore project of Performance Chemiserve and Rs 2,033 crore project of SmartChem Technologies in Raigad district. General Polyfilms company’s project at Nandurbar will investing Rs 500 crore, while Wipro Pari Robotics company’s Rs 544 crore project in Satara district also received permission from the government. Ganraj Ispat’s project worth Rs 110 crore at Ahmednagar too got the sub-committee’s nod.

Navi Mumbai’s Mahape industrial estate will soon see a mega Gems and Jewellery Park which will be developed by The Gems and Jewellery Art Promotion Council (GJEPC). The project will be developed on 21 acres of land where 1,354 business and industry establishments will start operating. The project is expected to attract an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the field of integrated facilities for the gems and jewellery sector. This project is expected to generate approximately one lakh jobs, said a government official. Under this project, focus will also be laid on the production of lab-grown diamonds.

According to a source within the state cabinet, by approving the big-ticket projects, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has given a befitting reply to the campaign run by Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray after Vedanta-Foxconn and a few other big projects went to other states.​