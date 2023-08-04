'Ghamandia, Not INDIA': PM Targets Oppn Bloc at Bihar MPs' Meet, Says NDA Made Nitish CM Despite Fewer Seats

In his meeting with Bihar MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the opposition front, saying it was not “INDIA" but “Ghamandia" (alliance of the arrogant), sources told CNN-News18. The PM also told the MPs present that despite having more seats, the BJP stuck to its commitment and made Nitish Kumar the chief minister. That is the true spirit of alliance that the BJP and the NDA have followed, he said.

The PM reiterated that the most important duty of any leader is to serve the people, irrespective of caste, creed, or community. “Do not be the leader of any caste but work for the welfare of all,” he reportedly said in the meeting.

The eastern state of Bihar has a significantly caste-dominated society.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister asked the MPs to stick to their respective domains and not try to become an expert on everything and in the process create unnecessary controversies. Even a tall leader like Sushma Swaraj, who had a world of exposure and knowledge, always stuck to the party line and duties assigned, he said. When she was the external affairs minister, she was never seen speaking on any other ministry, the PM stated as an example.

Prime Minister Modi advised his colleagues to go to the ground and be amongst the people. It is important to make sure that every beneficiary is able to get the benefit of the central schemes, he said. The schemes of the central government have helped in uplifting 2.25 crore people from below the poverty line in Bihar alone, the PM said.

The MPs were asked to upload small videos on social media and strengthen their presence online, which is a huge driving force in the present day and age.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the venue by former BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, union minister Pashupati Paras, and former minister Radha Mohan Singh. The garlanding of the PM at the venue was done by union minister Nityanand Rai and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan.

Keeping the spirit of the NDA alive, on Thursday’s menu for the meeting were flavours from Bihar, including litti-chokha, sattu, and dahi-chura.