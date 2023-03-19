Go to Every Nook & Corner, Talk About Changes PM Modi Has Brought: Nadda to BJYM Workers

Bharatiya Janata Party chief J.P. Nadda on Sunday appealed to the party’s youth wing to go to every nook and corner to narrate about the changes Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in Indian politics.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Youth Parliament in Tamil Nadu, through video conferencing, Nadda said, “Modi ji has changed India’s political culture. I appeal to the youth to go to every nook and corner of the country and tell everyone about the changes PM Modi has brought in Indian politics.".

He further said, “How was the country before 2014? Our country was full of corruption, there was policy paralysis, and it was a backward state - this was the denomination given to India. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, India is showing a path to the world."

“I am feeling glad to meet the youth of the nation through video conferencing. I congratulate Tejasvi Surya and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for this National Youth Parliament. Youth’s involvement will increase in matters of the nation through this Youth Parliament.

“It is our responsibility to channelise the youth energy, to give due significance to the voices of people and the collective wisdom, to become the part and parcel of a mature democracy through respecting each and every voice," he added.

