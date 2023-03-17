‘Go to People…’: At Trinamool’s Big Meet, Mamata Gives ‘Success Mantra’ for Panchayat, 2024 LS Polls

After a setback in the Sagardighi bypolls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday held its organizational meeting held on Friday in Kolkata where the party’s top leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were present to discuss the upcoming Panchayat and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee spoke with party seniors and set up guidelines for Panchayat and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mamata said she will sit with three district leaders every Friday and also assigned certain districts to some senior leaders.

Experts say if like last time violence and intimidation take place as alleged by the opposition then the TMC will get a negative effect in the 2024 Lok Sabha like in 2019. They also said if the party plays it normally then it might lose some seats where people are disgruntled.

Sources inside the party said Mamata was clear in addressing every issue that is affecting the TMC right now. Sources say Mamata Banerjee addressed the issue of corruption in Friday’s meeting. She reiterated her “zero tolerance” policy but also said leaders don’t need to be afraid of allegations by the opposition or central agencies.

She asked party senior leaders to go back to the people and show them the development works of the TMC government.

TMC’s Minority Vote Bank in Danger?

The TMC’s defeat in Sagardighi bypolls to Congress gave a signal that minority votes were going away from the party as the seat had more than 65% minority votes.

Mamata removed minority cell chief Nurul Islam and replaced him with Musharraf Hussain. Sources say inside the meeting, she said that the minority cell chief has not worked properly.

TMC insiders also say Mamata Banerjee also told leaders, “It is not true that the minority vote bank is going away, we lost it for some other reason.”

The party has formed a committee to identify reasons for bypolls defeat.

TMC to Fight 2024 LS Polls Alone

Mamata said the TMC will talk to regional parties and will contest alone 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone.

In January, the party started “Didir Dut” (messenger of didi) where leaders were given tasks to go and reach out to people. Sources say Abhishek has given feedback on how the TMC has reached a huge number of villages through this program. On the other hand, leaders who are not serious about the programme also are on the radar.

The TMC came up with the book ‘Development of 11 years’ and instructions have been given to make a strong campaign with it.

