'Governance of Destruction': Chandrababu Naidu Writes Letters to Prez, PM Against 'Harrowing' Leadership of CM Reddy

Pointing out the “lawlessness" prevailing in Andhra Pradesh, former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sought the interference of President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back things to order.

In separate letters to the president Murmu, and PM Modi, the TDP supremo expressed serious concerns over the anarchy prevailing in the State.

Stating that the five crore people of the state are undergoing “unprecedented" and “harrowing" due to the anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts unleashed by the “unsound mind" of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP national president wrote.

Explaining as to how Jagan unleashed the “governance of destruction" by demolishing the ‘Praja Vedika’ soon after coming to power Naidu informed the said how the CM was misusing the public money on frivolous cases moving the judiciary on Amaravathi.

“The bureaucrats are facing the highest number of contempt cases standing in the dock due to utter disregard displayed by Mr Jagan," he added.

Naidu further said that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and the chairperson of the Public Service Commission have been hounded and how the SEC approached the Centre for security.

Jagan has made attempts to “undermine the whole electoral process and is forcing the ‘volunteers’ to resort to illegal jobs," he added.

“The Chief Minister has appointed a person, who is a non-believer of Hindu traditions as the chairman of the Trust Board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and has done away with the tradition of non-Hindus submitting a declaration which is mandatory before going for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, " he said.

“Over 250 incidents of attacks on Hindu temples have been reported in the past four years while properties belonging to Wakf Board and churches are being encroached upon," he added.

Naidu then talks about “lawlessness" saying that it is resulted in rise in crime, adding that “sane" voices were being hounded through social media and state machinery.

“Anyone raising voice against the state government is being brutally targeted," he said.

“A 60-year-old woman, Mrs P Ranganayaki, who asked 10 questions through social media about the State Government’s response to LG Polymers gas leak incident in 2020 was charged under various Sections of IPC and IT Act and was jailed," the TDP supremo said.

Maintaining that Andhra Pradesh has turned into a major epicenter for drugs and criminals, Chandrababu said that the drug trade is breeding crime in the State.

“Ganja gangs and blade gangs are thriving in the state and when the TDP mentioned this the party headquarters office in Mangalagiri was attacked by the YSRCP goons in which several staff members of the party office were grievously injured," he said.

The 2021-22 report on ‘Smuggling in India’ released by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence clearly mentioned the state as leading in drug abuse, he highlighted.

Naidu further says how the former MP and minister, YS Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Jagan, was brutally murdered in his house in Pulivendula in 2019. Mentioning that though the ruling party MP, Avinash Reddy and his father, Bhasker Reddy, have been established as accused, Chandrababu said that Jagan’s modus operandi is to blame the Opposition parties on this using his own media.

"As soon as Mr Jagan assumed power he tried to reduce my security drastically and it is the High Court that finally restored my security," Naidu said, adding that drones were flown on his residence in Undavalli.