CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » Governors in Opposition-ruled States Interfere; Stalin Right in Seeking Ravi's Removal: Sibal
1-MIN READ

Governors in Opposition-ruled States Interfere; Stalin Right in Seeking Ravi's Removal: Sibal

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:05 IST

Delhi, India

Kapil Sibal has added to Stalin's request for removing Ravi as Tamil Nadu's Governor, said that governors interfere in Opposition-ruled states. (File Photo/ANI)

Kapil Sibal has added to Stalin's request for removing Ravi as Tamil Nadu's Governor, said that governors interfere in Opposition-ruled states. (File Photo/ANI)

Stalin in a letter to President Murmu has charged that the Governor instigates communal hatred and is a threat to the state's peace

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday alleged that governors in Opposition-ruled states ”destabilise and interfere”, as he backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s demand seeking removal of Governor R N Ravi.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Stalin has charged that Ravi ”instigates communal hatred” and is a ”threat” to Tamil Nadu’s peace.

“In his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office,” the CM emphasised in his letter.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said, ”Ambedkar on Governors:…said ’functionary…a purely ornamental functionary…no power of interference in administration…’” ”Governors in opposition ruled states: 1) have Hindutva agenda 2) destabilise & interfere 3) incite hate. Stalin is right to ask for Ravi’s removal,” the former Union minister tweeted.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform ’Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Droupadi Murmu
  2. Kapil Sibal
  3. MK Stalin
  4. RN Ravi
  5. Tamil Nadu
first published:July 10, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 14:05 IST