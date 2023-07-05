'Govt Wants to Bring 10 Lakh People in J&K From Outside': Mehbooba Mufti Opposes Scheme for Landless People

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has opposed the government’s move to provide land to landless people in the union territory.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader alleged the government was eyeing land in Jammu and Kashmir and wanted to convert the Valley into a slum. After the abrogation of Article 370, Mufti said that the government was looting the resources of the union territory.

Citing information provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Parliament, she said that there are around 19,000 people homeless in Jammu and Kashmir but the government has identified a total of 1,99,550 homeless families.

“The LG announced that we are giving land to almost 2 lakh people. There is a bit of doubt about who are these landless people. A report from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs says around 19,000 people are landless in J&K," she said.

“J&K is a green belt but they are trying to convert it into a slum. They are trying to import poverty and slums. Floodgates will open from Jammu," she added.

The Jammu & Kashmir Government on Monday said that they have approved a proposal for the allotment of 5 Marlas of land each to landless Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries. LG Sinha hailed the decision as “historic’ and a “golden chapter" for the union territory.

“A total of 1,99,550 homeless families have been identified and till June 21, 1,44,000 families have been given sanction while remaining will be covered as well," Sinha said.

Mehbooba claimed that the government wants to bring 10 lakh people from outside Jammu and Kashmir and settle them here. “They want to bring 10 lakh people in the name of the house for a house less and settle them here. Why are they provoking people here?" she asked.

The former CM accused the BJP of indulging in vote bank politics with this decision. “We didn’t join hands with you as refugees. You are eyeing our land now, we wouldn’t allow this. We will resist this," she said. ​

When asked if West Pakistan Refugees were covered under the scheme, the LG said, “There is no caste or religion being followed in the scheme."