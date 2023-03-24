In what could trigger a controversy, Haryana home minister Anil Vij raised questions over the manner in which the Punjab Police was trying to track down fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

A day after a Shahbad woman was handed over to Punjab Police for allegedly harbouring Amritpal and his aide Pappalpreet Singh, Vij alleged that the Punjab government was not serious about hunting down the radical leader.

“The Punjab government is dealing with the matter but I do not think that it is serious about catching Amritpal,” Vij alleged.

He added: “According to information, the entire Punjab Police was searching for Amritpal in Jalandhar when he was having dinner in Shahbad. After we got the information, we immediately intimated Punjab Police but it took them more than a day to reach Shahbad. If he was a most-wanted person and you are taking so much time to reach a specific location despite information, then it all appears to be a political drama of the Punjab government,” Vij alleged.

CCTV footage shows that Amritpal took refuge in the house of a woman, identified as Baljit Kaur, after he managed to reach there by travelling more than 200 km on different forms of transport, including a two-wheeler, fuelling allegations that police failed to track him down. Baljit was nabbed on Thursday and is being questioned by the Punjab Police.

Haryana Police said it has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on alert after Amritpal’s last location was traced in the Kurukshetra district. But his and Papalpreet’s location remains unknown.

More footage surfaced on Thursday showing Amritpal in a shirt and trousers and holding an umbrella in Haryana’s Shahbad in an apparent bid to hide from police gaze. Later, another footage claimed to be of March 20 also surfaced, in which the radical preacher is seen again carrying an umbrella and moving on a road opposite the Shahbad bus stand, Haryana police sources said.

The driver of the cart on which Amritpal and Papalpreet were seen sitting in Jalandhar said both had asked him to take them to a tyre repair shop as their bike’s tyre had got punctured. The driver claimed that he did not know about the radical leader at that time.

A video has also emerged showing one of Amritpal’s associates shooting at a firing range in Jallupur Khera village in the Amritsar district. Pictures of some associates posing with weapons have also surfaced containing the hologram of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).

Last week, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal and elements of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. Amritpal, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. After his escape, Amritpal changed his appearance, wore sunglasses and western attire and has been using different modes of travel.

