CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » Have Heard Maha CM Has Been Asked to Resign, Claims Aaditya; Taunts Shinde Faction MLAs About 'True Worth'
1-MIN READ

Have Heard Maha CM Has Been Asked to Resign, Claims Aaditya; Taunts Shinde Faction MLAs About 'True Worth'

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 21:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File photo/PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File photo/PTI)

Incidentally, Thackeray and several Shiv Sena (UBT) party leaders have claimed some MLAs from the Shinde camp were sending feelers to return to the Uddhav Thackeray fold

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said he had "heard" that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign and asserted that the rebels who broke his party "now know their true worth". Thackeray pointed out that portfolios have not been allocated despite nine Nationalist Congress Party MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, being inducted into the state government nearly a week ago on July 2.

"I have heard that the CM has been asked to resign. Things may have changed, Thackeray claimed in an apparent reference to the NCP faction joining the government. "The original gaddars (traitors) now know their true worth," Thackeray said referring to the 40 Sena MLAs under Shinde who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June last and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Incidentally, Thackeray and several Shiv Sena (UBT) party leaders have claimed some MLAs from the Shinde camp were sending feelers to return to the Uddhav Thackeray fold. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has maintained he will continue to be CM despite the NCP joining the state government, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ajit Pawar on July 2 led a vertical split in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and was made deputy CM in the Shinde government. Eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aaditya Thackeray
  2. eknath shinde
  3. ajit pawar
  4. shiv sena
  5. maharashtra
first published:July 08, 2023, 21:58 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 21:58 IST