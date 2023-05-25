Haven't Received Any Ultimatum from Sachin Pilot on Agitation: Rajasthan Congress Leader

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot has not given any “ultimatum" for statewide protest to him or the party high command on his demands.

He also said that Pilot will attend the party meeting to be held in New Delhi on Friday.

“Till date, Sachin Pilot has not ever given an ultimatum to the Congress. Only those who have been given an ultimatum can answer it. I have not got any ultimatum and if Pilot had given an ultimatum to the high command then I will answer right away," Randhawa told reporters here.

Pilot had in a meeting here on May 15 said that if three demands he made from the state government were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a state-wide agitation. Pilot has asked for a high-level inquiry into the alleged scams that took place during the tenure of the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje government, as one of his demands.

Asked whether Pilot will be attending the meeting in Delhi, Randhawa said, “Do you have any doubt on it? Isn’t he a leader of the Congress party? See tomorrow’s meeting, you will get the answer." He said the meeting in Delhi is being held to discuss the upcoming assembly poll strategy for states and not only Rajasthan.

Randhawa also said that a party is like a house where people have different opinions and there are fights also. If there is any fighting within the party then it will be controlled, he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had said he believes the Congress will return to power in Rajasthan if it contests the upcoming assembly elections with unity.

Gehlot, avoiding a question on dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, said everyone in the Congress accepts the high command’s decision.