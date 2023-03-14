'He's 18': Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Son's Photos with Girlfriend

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udayanidhi Stalin, on Sunday refused to entertain media on questions about viral pictures of his son with his girlfriend.

The minister, who is Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son, however, said that his son Inbanithi is 18 years old and it was his personal affair.

The minister also added that he does not wish to intervene in the personal affairs of a mature individual.

Udayanidhi Stalin also said that he can’t reveal what was being discussed between him, his wife, and son.

The photographs of Inbanithi and his girl friend had become viral on social media in January but Udayanidhi had not responded to it. However his wife Krithika Udayanidhi had tweeted, stating that there was no taboo on loving and expressing it.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest Politics News here